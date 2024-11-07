Skoda Kylaq Vs Kushaq Comparison: Which One Makes More Sense On Paper?

Skoda has taken the wraps off its all-new compact SUV - Kylaq. The SUV's global unveil took place in India, and Skoda has confirmed that it will be sold in a slew of countries, but will be manufactured in India. The company has high expectations from Kylaq, and its starting prices do tell the same. However, a question that we have been asked a zillion times by now is 'How does it fare against the Kushaq?' Well, here's the answer in a quick read.

Watch: Skoda Kylaq First Look Walkaround

Skoda Kylaq Vs Kushaq: Design & Dimensions

Aesthetically, both of these cars are quite identical, and we are sure that for starters it will be a tough task to identify them on a fast road. Well, there are giveaways. The Kylaq gets vertically-split headlamps architecture and squarish tail lamps.

In terms of dimensions, the Kylaq takes a small lead over the Kushaq. The Kylaq is shorter than the Kushaq by 230 mm. Nevertheless, the Kylaq is wider and taller than the Kushaq by 23 mm and 7 mm, respectively. Also, the Kylaq gets a millimetre of extra ground clearance. The wheelbase of the Kylaq stands at 2,566 mm, while the Kushaq gets a longer 2,651 mm wheelbase. The Kylaq comes with a larger 446L boot space, as opposed to the 385L trunk volume of the Kushaq.

Skoda Kylaq Vs Kushaq: Cabin & Interior

The Kylaq is a spacious car for a sub-4m compact SUV standards. The Kushaq gets more in terms of legroom and knee-room, but things aren't bad in the Kylaq. The Kylaq comes with a single-pane sunroof, an 8-inch Virtual Cockpit, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a wireless phone charger and more. The Kylaq's parcel tray is designed cleverly, as it can be stored in the boot itself, when not in use. While the Kushaq misses out on any ADAS features, the Kylaq gets emergency brake assist.

Skoda Kylaq Vs Kushaq: Engine & Transmission

The Kylaq gets the 1.0L TSI motor that puts out a peak power output of 115 Hp and 178 Nm of max torque. This motor is also available in the same statue of tune in the Kushaq, but it also gets the larger 1.5L TSI Evo motor that the Kylaq doesn't get. Like the Kushaq, there are two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The smaller Kylaq is underpinned by the same MQB-A0-In platform that Kushaq and Slavia use.

Skoda Kylaq Vs Kushaq: Prices

The Kylaq is priced rather too aggressively with a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom. The Kushaq, on the other hand, boasts a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, which is simply Rs 3 lakh more expensive than the Kylaq. With the kit that Kylaq brings to the table, it certainly sounds like a more sensible package than the Kushaq, at least on paper.