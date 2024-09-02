Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo, Kushaq And Slavia Sportline Launched: Check Prices

Skoda Auto launched the Monte Carlo edition of the Slavia on Monday, starting at Rs 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Monte Carlo edition of Slavia is available with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre variants and is priced Rs 20,000 cheaper than the top-end Prestige trim. All the changes are cosmetic.

Slavia Monte Carlo 1.0 MT: Rs 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Slavia Monte Carlo 1.0 AT: Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Slavia Monte Carlo 1.5 DSG: Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda Kushaq is also available in the Monte Carlo edition with similar engine and gearbox combinations and is priced between Rs 15.89 lakh and Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Slavia becomes the third Skoda offering in India to carry the Monte Carlo badge, which essentially pays homage to the brand's legacy in motorsport.

On the sidelines, Skoda Auto also introduced a mid-level Sportline trim with Slavia and Kushaq.

Slavia Sportline 1.0 MT: Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom)

Slavia Sportline 1.0 AT: Rs 15.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Slavia Sportline 1.5 DSG: Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

The corresponding Sportline trims of Kushaq are Rs 65,000 expensive and are priced between Rs 15.90 lakh and Rs 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda Auto is offering benefits of up to Rs 30,000 for its first 5,000 customers buying the Monte Carlo and Sportline range of Kushaq and Slavia. The offer is valid until September 6, 2024.

What's Special In Slavia Monte Carlo Edition?

The Monte Carlo edition is available in tornado red and candy white colour with a contrasting black roof. The window garnish houses an all-black theme as do the ORVMs. The radiator grille, garnish around fog lamps and 16-inch alloy wheels are treated in black. There is a Monte Carlo badge on the fender and the rear sports a black sporty diffuser and bumper.

The car wears the Monte Carlo red theme interior in an all-black sporty cabin. There are splashes of black on the dashboard, ai-con vents, steering wheel and gear knob. The leatherette seats in black are bordered by red stitching. Monte Carlo badge is inscribed on the scuff plate and aluminium pedals add to the visual drama.

Check out Sportline trim of Slavia and Kushaq

The company says the Sportline trim is based on customer feedback, and it gets blacked-out design elements from the Monte Carlo like the taillights, aero kit and other details. The Slavia Sportline gets 16-inch black alloy wheels and the Kushaq is shod with 17-inch black alloys. The Sportline also gets LED headlamps and DRLs.

Six airbags are standard. Sportline also gets an electric sun roof, alloy foot pedals, rain-sensing wipers and auto-dimming inside the rear view mirror among other features.