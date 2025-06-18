Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara Launched In UK- Will India Get Similar Price?

Suzuki has launched the all-electric E Vitara in the United Kingdom with a price tag of £29,999 (around Rs 35 lakh) for the entry-level variant with a 49 kWh battery pack. Meanwhile, the top-end variant of the EV with Ultra AllGrip-e variant with 61 kWh battery pack and all-wheel-drive powertrain comes at £37,799 (approximately Rs 44 lakh). The revelation of the pricing has sparked speculations about the vehicle's India pricing.



It is to be noted that the E Vitara is relatively more expensive in the UK. However, chances are that in the Indian market it will be more affordable as it will be manufactured at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat facility in Hansalpur, near Becharaji, Gujarat, India. This model in front of this plant will also be exported to various countries.

As mentioned earlier, the Suzuki E Vitara will come with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The smaller battery pack will offer a WLTP range of 346 km while the bigger battery pack is rated to offer 428 km of range in its single-motor configuration. Meanwhile, the dual-motor variant with the 61 kWh battery pack will offer 412 km of range.

In terms of performance, the 49 kWh single-motor model delivers 142 bhp, while the 61 kWh model provides a greater output of 172 bhp. Both variants produce a maximum torque of 192.5 Nm. Conversely, the all-wheel-drive version, which features dual motors, generates a combined output of 178 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.



While the consumers in the UK can now get their hands on the Suzuki E Vitara, India still waits. The electric vehicle will likely make its entry into the Indian market by the end of 2025. Once launched, it will compete against models like Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE6, MG ZS EV, and others.