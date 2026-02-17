Honda Elevate To Jetour T2: 5 Hybrid Cars Launching In 2026

As emission rules tighten, carmakers are turning to hybrid technology to balance efficiency and performance. Strong and mild hybrid powertrains are being developed by several major brands, with many experts seeing them as the future of mainstream mobility. These systems promise better fuel economy without compromising on driving power, making them attractive to Indian buyers who want practicality with lower running costs.

Honda Elevate Hybrid

Honda is preparing to expand its hybrid lineup in India with the launch of the Elevate Hybrid, expected in the second half of 2026. The model will likely use the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine seen on the Honda City e:HEV, paired with two electric motors and a compact battery pack. This setup is expected to deliver a combined output of 125 bhp and an impressive fuel efficiency figure of around 28 kmpl, making it one of the more economical options in its segment.

Renault Duster

Meanwhile, Renault is gearing up for the arrival of the new-generation Duster. The SUV will first be introduced with two petrol powertrains - a 1.3-litre turbocharged unit and a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine. Later in the year, around the festive season, Renault plans to add a strong hybrid version. This hybrid will use a 1.8-litre petrol engine supported by two electric motors, producing 163 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. It will be paired with an 8-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) and a 1.4 kWh battery pack, offering extended range in pure EV mode.

Nissan Tekton

Following Renault's move, Nissan will bring in the Tekton Hybrid, which will share the same 1.8-litre strong hybrid powertrain as the Duster. Both models will compete against established hybrid SUVs in India such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

JSW MG Wuling Starlight 560- Based SUV

JSW MG is also preparing to enter the hybrid space with a new SUV expected to be based on the Wuling Starlight 560. Scheduled for launch by late 2026, this seven-seater will rival the Mahindra XUV 7X0, offering buyers another option in the larger family SUV segment.

Jetour T2

In addition, JSW Motors is planning its debut in India's passenger vehicle market with the Jetour T2. The SUV is expected to arrive before Diwali and will be offered in a plug-in hybrid variant called the Jetour T2 i-DM. Powered by a 1.5-litre system, the model is available internationally in both all-wheel-drive and front-wheel-drive versions, though it remains to be seen which configuration will be introduced in India.