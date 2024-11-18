New Toyota Camry To Launch In India On December 11

This is the 9th generation of the Camry that goes on sale

Toyota, the Japanese giant is all set to launch the new Camry in the Indian market on December 11. This will be the ninth generation of the sedan and will bring a bunch of major changes over the outgoing version while having the same platform. It is to be noted that the hybrid sedan has been on sale in the country since 2019. Down the line, the sedan received a mid-life update in 2022 and has needed an update ever since.

Revealed earlier in the global market, the ninth-gen Camry comes with new styling visible in the form of a new front fascia. It gets new elements like C-shaped DRLs paired with sleek headlamps. Connecting the headlamps is a black element that complements the new design of the grille. The overall outlines of the car are the same as the previous version with slightly more dip for the roofline. Similarly, the rear end gets better appeal with new tail lamps and a new bumper.

On the scale, the new Toyota Camry is the same as its predecessor with marginal changes in its dimensions. Specifically, the sedan stands at 4915 mm in length, 1839 mm in width, and 1445 mm in height. The wheelbase of the car remains the same at 2825 mm. All of the aforementioned changes are supported by the same TNGA-K platform that has been employed by the brand on multiple cars with Toyota and Lexus badges in the global market.

The sedan gets a refreshed appeal with the dashboard sporting a different layout. It houses two digital screens including a 7-inch screen acting as the instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen handling the responsibilities of an infotainment system. The list of tech also includes features like a heads-up display, ventilated seats, a JBL sound system, and more.

For the occupants' safety, the car will come equipped with Toyota Sense 3.0 which offers a bunch of ADAS features like lane departure alert with steering assist, radar cruise control with curve speed reduction, pre-collision braking, and more.

Powering the new Toyota Camry will be a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine which is supported by an electric motor. This setup has a combined power output of 222 hp. The transmission duties will be handled by eCVT.