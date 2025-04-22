Toyota Camry Gets Dearer By Half A Lakh Rupees: Details

Toyota launched the latest iteration of the Camry in December 2024 at Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the brand has increased the prices of the Camry by Rs 50,000, which has led to a new ex-showroom price of Rs 48.50 lakh. Toyota Camry has a single variant available in India.

Toyota Camry; Engine, Powertrain

The Toyota Camry is powered by a 2.5-l inline-four petrol-hybrid engine that is capable of churning out a peak power and torque output of 230 HP and 221 Nm, respectively. The engine is matted to an e-CVT gearbox to propel power to the wheels. Toyota Camry has a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.49 kmpl.



Toyota Camry; Exterior

The ninth-generation Toyota Camry got a revised exterior for its latest iteration and was launched in December last year. The exterior of the Camry includes- a sleek grille, revised LED headlamps that house the DRLs in the same cluster, revised front bumper with larger air damps as compared to the previous models. The streamlined roof panel along with sculpted body panels gives it a premium appeal. The Camry stands on 19-inch alloy wheels shaded with black and smoky grey tint.

Toyota Camry; Interior, Features

The 2025 Toyota Camry consists of interior features like a central 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, dual-tone dashboard, HUD, and more. It also has a rear armrest with touch control, heated and ventilated front seats, wifi with 4G connectivity, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, USB charging, and type C charging ports, it also has a wireless charging system, and more.

Toyota Camry; Safety Features

The Toyota Camry is backed by a Level 2 ADAS suit and includes features like- pre-collision alert, lane trace assist, lane departure alert, a 360-degree camera, road sign assist, pedestrian detection, and more.