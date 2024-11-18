Dehradun Accident: 7 Lessons Every Driver Must Learn

The Dehradun accident has sent nationwide shockwaves. India, unfortunately, holds the grim title of having the highest road accident fatalities in the world. In 2023 alone, nearly 1.73 lakh lives were lost in road accidents-a statistic that's unlikely to decrease by the end of this year. Here's what we can learn from the Dehradun incident to become safer and more responsible drivers.

Understand the consequences

Unlike video games, real life doesn't have a reset button. A single mistake on the road can lead to devastating consequences, including loss of life, property damage, legal penalties, and licence suspension. Every decision you make behind the wheel matters.

Avoid peer pressure

Never let friends or passengers provoke you into speeding or reckless driving. They don't control the car or the road conditions, and often, they can't help if things go wrong. At the end of the day, you alone are accountable for your actions.

Leave your ego at home

Ego has no place on the road. It can lead to dangerous street racing or road rage incidents that escalate quickly. Prioritise safety over proving a point.

Drive within limits

Follow posted speed limits and respect your own physical and vehicular limits. If you're tired or your car isn't in peak condition, either avoid driving altogether or stick to the slower lanes. Always adjust your driving to stay in control of the situation.

Respect other road users

Driving is a privilege, not a right. Sharing public roads means being mindful of everyone around you. Leave sufficient space for others, avoid abrupt lane changes without signalling, and respect pedestrians, cyclists, and two-wheeler riders. Courtesy and patience can prevent countless accidents.

Seek alternative outlets

If you're passionate about speed and competition, consider legal motorsport opportunities such as go-karting or track racing. These activities allow you to test your skills in a safe and controlled environment.

No one wins on public roads

There's no glory in winning a street race or driving recklessly on public roads. The risks far outweigh any temporary thrill. Always remember: it's better to be a responsible driver than to regret a life-changing mistake.