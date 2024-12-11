New Toyota Camry Launched In India Priced At Rs 48 Lakh

Toyota India has launched the ninth generation of the Camry in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest generation of the premium sedan was launched in the international market over a year ago with a new petrol-hybrid powertrain. The brand has already started taking bookings for the premium sedan with the deliveries scheduled to begin immediately.

The latest generation of the Toyota Camry features refreshed styling, evident in the redesigned front fascia. It introduces new design elements such as C-shaped daytime running lights paired with sleek headlights. A black element connects the headlights, enhancing the new grille's design. The overall shape of the vehicle remains consistent with the earlier version, although the roofline has a slightly more pronounced dip. Similarly, the rear now boasts a more attractive appearance with updated taillights and a revised bumper.

Also Read: Kia Syros Features Revealed In Latest Teaser Ahead Of December 19 Debut

In terms of dimensions, the new Toyota Camry matches its predecessor closely, with only slight variations. Specifically, the sedan measures 4920 mm in length, 1840 mm in width, and 1445 mm in height. The wheelbase stays the same at 2825 mm. All these updates are supported by the same TNGA-K platform that Toyota uses across multiple models for both Toyota and Lexus brands globally.

Inside, the sedan presents a refreshed appeal, featuring a dashboard with a new arrangement. It includes two digital displays: a 7-inch screen serving as the instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen that manages the infotainment system. The technology list also incorporates features like a heads-up display, ventilated seating, a JBL sound system, and more.

For the safety of its occupants, the vehicle will be equipped with Toyota Sense 3.0, which comprises various advanced driver-assistance systems, such as lane departure alert with steering assistance, radar cruise control with curve speed adjustment, pre-collision braking, and additional features.

Powering the new Toyota Camry is a 2.5-litre petrol engine that works with the brand's fifth-gen hybrid system (THS 5). This system puts out 230 hp of power, this is a bump of 12 hp over the previous generation of the car. The hybrid system also helps with improving the fuel efficiency of the car. The power unit is paired to an eCVT like other hybrids of the brand.