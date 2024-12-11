Kia Syros Features Revealed In Latest Teaser Ahead Of December 19 Debut

Kia India is preparing to launch its latest model for the Indian market, the Syros on December 19. Expected to fill the gap between the Sonet and Seltos in the brand's lineup, the car will come brimming with features. The Korean automaker has revealed some of these features in the latest teaser. Along with this, the brand has given a sneak peek into the interiors of the upcoming SUV. It is to be noted that some of these features were previewed in the previously leaked spy shots.

The Kia Syros will have a two-spoke steering wheel based on the teaser. The design of this unit seems to be similar to what the brand has used on the Kia EV3 featuring an off-center logo and multiple buttons and switches for various controls. One of these buttons has a label saying "Terrain Modes". It indicates the presence of various traction modes in the vehicle. The brand offers a similar system on Seltos with various modes.

Also Read: Kia Sonet, Seltos, And More To Become Expensive From January 2025

The brand is also offering various features on the SUV like parking sensors, push-button start/stop, and parking camera. The higher variants of the model are expected to get a 360-degree camera and front parking sensors. The brand will also offer a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster for some of the variants. To uplift the feel of the cabin it will get a panoramic sunroof and likely ADAS features as well.

On the outside, the Kia Syros will have a tallboy design which is complemented by a completely new design of the front fascia. It consists of a vertically placed headlamp cluster complemented by a new design of the grille which follows Kia's design language. Similarly, the rear end of the SUV will have L-shaped tail lights.

Under the hood, the Kia Syros is expected to have a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These are the same power units that the brand offers with the outgoing Sonet. Chances are the Syros will also get the popular 1.5-litre petrol engine. However, it might be limited to the lower variants.