Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Showcased In India Amid Launch Rumours

Honda ZR-V e:HEV is one of the vehicles of the Japanese manufacturer on sale in the global market. In the latest update, the SUV has been showcased at the annual dealer convention in India. It comes amid the speculations of the launch of the SUV in the Indian market further fuelling the rumours. As of now, there is no official confirmation from the OEM yet. It is to be noted that the brand presently has only one strong hybrid vehicle in the country i.e., the City e:HEV.

The Honda ZR-V e:HEV comes with a design slightly different from all its models in the Indian market. It gets soft edges which is complemented by a unique design for the grille. The SUV also gets a unique design for the headlamp cluster with DRLs placed at the lower end of the headlamp cluster. The windshield and the A-pillar are placed at an obtuse angle with the bonnet. A similar pattern is followed by the rear end of the vehicle as well. Along with this, the car also gets dual exhaust tips.



The cabin of the Honda ZR-V has a minimalistic design with a dual-tone dashboard. The brand also offers a 10.2-inch instrument cluster for the driver and a free-standing infotainment screen. The list of features also includes a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, telescopic steering, keyless entry, power adjustable front seats with heated functions, and more. For safety, the brand offers a suite of ADAS features.

The Honda ZR-V gets two powertrain options in the international market: a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a strong hybrid powertrain. The hybrid setup has a 2.0-litre petrol engine aided by two electric motors. This system has a combined output of 181 hp of power and 315 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the wheels using a CVT.