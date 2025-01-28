Honda City Gets More Expensive By Up To Rs 20,000; Check New Prices

Honda City comes with ADAS features
Multiple brands in the Indian market earlier announced that the prices of their vehicles will be revised in 2025. Now, the time has come and the automakers have started altering the price list of their vehicles sold in the country. Following the pattern, the Japanese automaker, Honda has revised the prices of the Honda City. With the latest changes in place, the sedan has become more expensive by Rs 20,000. This change is applicable for select variants of the car.
The Honda City is available in the Indian market in SV MT, V MT, VX MT, VX CVT, ZX MT, and ZX CVT variants. The prices of the car start at Rs 11.82 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to Rs 16.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
The aforementioned variants come loaded with multiple features like an 8-inch touchscreen display, which offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sound system with 4 speakers and 4 tweeters, steering mounted controls, push-button start/stop, keyless entry, sunroof, fully automatic climate control, telescopic and tilt steering wheel, ambient lighting, wireless charger, and more.
For occupants' safety, the brand offers a suite of ADAS features called the Honda Sensing, six airbags, lane watch camera, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD, traction control, vehicle stability control, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, tire pressure monitoring system, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, rear windshield demister, and more.
Under the hood, the Honda City houses a 1.5-litre inline four-cylinder i-VTEC engine. This unit puts out 119 hp of power and 145 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. It is paired with either an MT or a CVT. The version with manual transmission offers a mileage of 17.8 kmpl while the one with CVT offers 18.4 kmpl of mileage.
