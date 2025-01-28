Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid Snapped Testing; Could Deliver 35 Kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid has been spotted testing in Gurugram and is expected to come with a few technical and powertrain updates. Presently, Maruti Suzuki has the Grand Vitara and the Invicto available as a hybrid variant and now it is planning to bring out the Fronx with a hybrid powertrain. Also, the brand is working to bring in the technology to in-house production as the Grand Vitara and the Invicto were supported by Toyota for the technology.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid: Design Changes

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid, spotted testing in Gurugram was not camouflaged and it signifies that the Fronx has not had many design changes. However, the Fronx labelling which was on the left side has now shifted to the right side above the Hybrid labelling. All the other elements of Fronx Hybrid 2025 are the same as the standard model.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid Spotted Testing (Image: Team BHP)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid: Engine, Powertrain

As per reports, the Fronx Hybrid will be available with the newly developed Z12 engine, which is already in the new Swift. As well the strong hybrid version of Fronx will have a battery supporting the petrol powertrain working with electric motors. The strong hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be quite different from Grand Vitara and Invicto.

The current version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a 1.2-liter engine, which delivers power and torque of 89.73 hp and 113 Nm, respectively. The Fronx has a mileage of 21.79 kmpl for the 5-speed manual transmission and 22.89 kmpl for the 5-speed automatic transmission. With the new Z12 engine, the power and mileage efficiency will increase as the electric motors are more fuel-efficient. Also, fuel loss can be saved by the regenerative braking available in the strong hybrid setup. Hence, the mileage will increase to more than 30 kmpl, expected to deliver 35 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid: Launch And Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid is expected to launch in 2026. Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Tata Nexon are the strong competitors of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.