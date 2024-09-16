Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched At Rs 12.86 Lakh: Here's List Of Extra Features

Honda Cars India introduced the Apex Edition of Elevate SUV on Monday, which costs Rs 15,000 over the regular trims. The Apex Edition in limited volumes will be offered in both manual transmission (MT) and continuously variable transmission (CVT) and is based on the V and VX grade of Honda Elevate.

On the exterior, the Apex edition sports a piano black front under spoiler with silver accent, piano black side under spoiler, piano black rear lower garnish with chrome inserts, Apex Edition badge on the fenders and tailgate.

On the inside, the changes include dual-tone ivory and black interiors, leatherette door linings, leatherette IP panel, seven-colour rhythmic ambient lights and Apex Edition signature seat covers and cushions.

No mechanical changes are made to the Apex Edition of Elevate. These enhancements are available to customers for a limited period. Here are the ex-showroom of the Apex edition trims:



V MT Apex: Rs 12.86 lakh

V CVT Apex: Rs 13.86 lakh

VX MT Apex: Rs 14.10 lakh

VX CVT Apex: Rs 15.25 lakh

Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "The Elevate has been instrumental to our success, significantly contributing to our domestic sales and exports. The festive season in India has begun and we are thrilled to introduce the attractively priced new Apex Edition of the Honda Elevate, boasting enhanced interiors for superior cabin experience, combined with new bold exterior elements that elevate its dynamic and stylish appeal. With this new edition, we look forward to welcoming more customers into the Honda family."

