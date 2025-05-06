Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition Launched- More Features, Less Price

Honda Elevate Apex Edition
Honda Elevate is the representative of the brand among SUVs. To boost the sales of the model, the Japanese automaker has launched different editions of the vehicle in the recent past. Adding to the list, the automaker has introduced a new Apex Summer Edition of the model. This iteration of the vehicle is a limited run model and comes with changes over the standard version but with a reduced price.
Diving into the details, the Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition is based on the lower-spec V trim of the vehicle and comes with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine. This unit is tuned to produce 121 hp of power and has the options of CVT or manual. With this said, the MT variant comes priced at Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom), while the one with CVT comes at Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs 32,000 more affordable compared to the standard model.
On the outside, the Apex Summer Edition doesn't have any changes over the standard version of the vehicle. However, there are a few highlights like the Apex Edition badges and extra piano black elements. Furthermore, there are some elements with chrome.
On the inside, the SUV gets dual-tone interiors with white and black upholstery. The brand is also offering new leatherette seat covers and door trim to uplift the feel of the cabin. The consumers will also get seat cushions as part of the package.
Apart from this, the SUV comes with ambient lighting, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is an upgrade over the 8-inch unit offered on the standard version, and a 360-degree camera.
Honda Elevate competes in a segment with models like the popular Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Tata Curvv, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the Indian market.
