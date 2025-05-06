Skoda Kylaq Prices Revised By Up To Rs 46,000- Check List With Changes

Skoda Kylaq
In December 2024, Skoda Auto India launched its most affordable car in the Indian market: the Kylaq. At the time of the launch, the brand announced introductory prices for this SUV. Although these prices were expected to change much earlier, Skoda extended them until the end of April 2025. Now, the time has come for price adjustments, and the carmaker has already implemented changes. Some variants have seen a price increase, while others have experienced price reductions. Here we take a detailed look at these revisions.
Beginning with the base Classic trim, Skoda has increased the price of manual variants by Rs 36,000 (Ex-sh). This adjustment raises the base price of the Kylaq from Rs 7.89 lakh (Ex-sh) to Rs 8.25 lakh (Ex-sh). Moving on to the Signature variant, it has seen a price increase of Rs 26,000 for the Signature and Signature Lava Blue and Deep Black trims, while the corresponding automatic variants are now Rs 36,000 more expensive.
On the other hand, the Signature+ MT and AT trims of the Skoda Kylaq have experienced a price drop of Rs 15,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. To add to the surprise of the consumers, the cost of the top-spec Prestige variant (MT and AT) has been lowered by Rs 46,000 and Rs 41,000, respectively.
With all of these changes in place, the Skoda Kylaq now comes priced between Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The changes in the price might play a major role in changing the sales numbers of the vehicle, as it is sold in the highly competitive sub-4m SUV segment. This category consists of rivals like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet.
Skoda Kylaq Variant-Wise Price List
|Skoda Kylaq Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Variant
|New Price
|Old Price
|Change
|Classic
|Rs 8.25 lakh
|Rs 7.89 lakh
|+Rs 36,000
|Signature
|Rs 9.85 lakh
|Rs 9.59 lakh
|+Rs 26,000
|Signature AT
|Rs 10.95 lakh
|Rs 10.59 lakh
|+Rs 36,000
|Signature+
|Rs 11.25 lakh
|Rs 11.40 lakh
|-Rs 15,000
|Signature+ AT
|Rs 12.35 lakh
|Rs 12.40 lakh
|-Rs 5,000
|Prestige
|Rs 12.89 lakh
|Rs 13.35 lakh
|-Rs 46,000
|Prestige AT
|Rs 13.99 lakh
|Rs 14.40 lakh
|-Rs 41,000
