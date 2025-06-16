Skoda Kylaq To Get A CNG Powertrain Option, Here's What To Expect

Skoda launched the Kylaq SUV in November 2025, and the brand is now planning to equip it with a new powertrain option for Indian customers. Skoda India has vocalized its interest in evaluating the CNG compatibility of the turbo engines offered in the Skoda cars. As of now, there's no timeline announced for the launch of CNG models, as the development strategy is underway.

However, it might not be a tough integration by the Czech-based automaker, as the brand already has a CNG powertrain available in the internationally available Octavia, Scala, and Citigo hatchbacks. Also, Skoda is not the first automaker to come up with a CNG powertrain with a turbo-petrol unit. The Tata Nexon already offers a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine equipped with a CNG unit, which is available as an option.

Skoda Kylaq

Other sub-4 meter SUVs that get CNG options are the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. However, it is yet to be seen whether Skoda offers the CNG powertrain as a standard fitment or as an OEM-approved dealer-level kit.

The Skoda Kylaq's current models on sale get a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine, which works jointly with a 6-speed gearbox (MT and AT). It is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 115 hp and 178 Nm, respectively.

It has four major variants available in the Indian market, namely Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige. The brand also offers seven color options for the Kylaq- Olive Gold, Lava Blue, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, and Deep Pearl Black. The prices of the Skoda Kylaq start from Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable SUV offered by the brand in India.