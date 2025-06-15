Renault Triber And Kiger Facelift Seen Testing, Revealing New Design Details

Renault is gearing up to diversify its product portfolio for the Indian market. The French automaker has previously stated its plans to roll out the Renault Duster facelift and Bigster in the Indian market. According to reports, the brand is likely to introduce the hybrid iterations of the Duster and Bigster after the launch of its ICE powertrains. Recently, the test mules of the 2026 Renault Kiger and Triber have been spotted. Though the test mules were heavily camouflaged, it revealed new design elements of the cars.

2026 Renault Kiger Facelift: Design, Powertrain Expected

The 2026 Renault Kiger seems to carry the same design as the current model on sale. However, it does get a few design tweaks on the front. The test mule suggests that the 2026 iteration of the Kiger will get a larger grille in the center, and the brand has also equipped a smaller grille that will carry the brand's logo. It will also get streamlined LED DRLs and a flat bonnet shutline. The test mule also had newly designed wheels.

2026 Renault Kiger snapped testing

Photo Credit: motorbeam

The interior design and features of the 2026 Kiger are yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to carry forward the same engine options offered in the current model- a 1.0-liter NA petrol, a 1.0-liter turbo petrol, and a CNG engine (available as options).

2026 Renault Triber Facelift: Design, Powertrain Expected

The 2026 Renault Triber will retain most of the exterior elements from the model currently on sale. However, the spy shots suggest a few design tweaks that you can expect on the upcoming model. It will get a refreshed grille design, newly designed bumpers, and a headlight on the front. Also, the square-shaped rear lights seen on the test mule give it an aggressive look.

2026 Renault Triber snapped testing

Photo Credit: motorbeam

Talking about the powertrain, the current iteration of the Triber gets a 1.0-liter NA petrol engine, which is likely to be carried forward to the 2026 model as well.

More details about the exterior and the interior of the 2026 Triber facelift will be unveiled as the launch date gets closer.