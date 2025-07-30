Renault Triber Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealership, Deliveries Commence Soon

Renault has recently launched the Tiber facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first time the MPV has received an update in its six years of life in India, and it is regarded as the most affordable MPV in the national market. While deliveries of the Renault Triber facelift are awaited, they have already started reaching dealerships.

The Renault Triber facelift retains the powertrain as offered in the outgoing model, i.e., a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine, mated with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. It also gets retrofitted CNG engine options.

Renault Triber Facelift Exterior

The Renault Triber facelift comes with a completely new design compared to its predecessor. It gets a new front fascia with fresh elements visible in the form of a new design for the headlights with LED DRLs embedded in the same unit. These are placed on either side of a revised grille sporting the French automaker's new logo. It also gets a new design for the bumper with silver surroundings and fog lamps on either end.

With the update, the Renault Triber facelift has got a fresh layout with a black and grey upholstery and a refreshed dashboard, steering wheel featuring the new logo. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features of the Triber facelift include cruise control, auto wipers, auto headlamps, auto fold ORVMs, and more. For safety, the car gets six airbags as standard, front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and more.

Renault Triber Facelift

The 2025 Renault Triber is available in four trim levels: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. It is available at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 8.65 lakh (ex-showroom).