MG Windsor EV Pro Launched In India With 449 km Range: Check Price, Features

MG Windsor EV Pro
JSW MG Motor India recently bombarded the audience with teasers of a new version of the Windsor EV. Now, the time has come, and the brand has launched the Windsor EV Pro in the country. This iteration of the vehicle has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 8,000 customers. It features a host of changes over the standard model, the list includes additions to the list of features and changes in the powertrain. Here we have taken a look at the details of the new EV.
Starting with the star of the show, the MG Windsor Pro comes with a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack. This unit provides a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge, which is more than the 332 km of range offered by the 38 kWh battery pack on the standard version.
Also Read: Third-Gen Jeep Compass Unveiled With Hybrid, EV Powertrain- But There's A Catch
In the meantime, the power specifications remain the same. It continues to feature an electric motor that generates 136 hp and 200 Nm of torque. This power is transmitted to the front wheels to move the vehicle forward. Regarding the aspects that will remain unchanged, the MG Windsor EV will retain its existing look. However, there are a few updates. For instance, the car now gets a new design for the alloy wheels, and there is an "ADAS" badge on the tailgate. All of this is complemented by new colours like Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver, and Glaze Red.
The MG Windsor EV Pro is equipped with vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle capabilities. The V2L function enables the owner to use the vehicle's power to operate various devices. At the same time, the V2V feature allows energy sharing between compatible vehicles.
The Windsor EV Pro also gets changes in the cabin. The brand is now offering a light coloured interior replacing the black upholstery available on the standard version. Apart from that, the list of features now includes powered, tailgate, Level 2 ADAS features like traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control, and more which were previously unavailable on the model.
