Third-Gen Jeep Compass Unveiled With Hybrid, EV Powertrain- But There's A Catch

Third-Gen Jeep Compass
Jeep has officially pulled the veil off the third-generation Compass. The SUV of American origin has gained popularity outside its native market, which is evident by the brand's plan of beginning its deliveries first in Europe. This is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025. Based on the STLA Medium platform of the brand, the SUV has retained nothing but its silhouette; all of the other details have been revised to improve its appeal for consumers.
Beginning with the design, the upcoming Jeep Compass retains the look of its predecessor. Nevertheless, there are some elements inspired by the Avenger. It now features more angular LED headlights with slender air intakes on the front bumper. The SUV also boasts more defined fenders. To enhance this, it showcases a more rugged shape with a similar pattern on the wheel arches and plastic cladding. Additionally, the front and rear overhangs have been shortened. In the higher trims, this is complemented by the presence of 20-inch alloy wheels.
The four-wheel-drive variants of the third-generation Jeep Compass offer a ground clearance of 201 mm, with approach, breakover, and departure angles measured at 20, 15, and 26 degrees, respectively. Jeep also asserts that these models can handle water fording depths of up to 470 mm and come equipped with standard hill descent control for 4x4 versions.
Upon entering, you are greeted by a newly designed interior with a larger 16-inch infotainment display, 10.0-inch instrument cluster, a series of buttons, and a rotary control unlike most of its rivals with touch-based controls. The center console and dashboard also feature accents that resemble aluminum. It includes features such as a dual sunroof and a head-up display. The seats are covered in what appears to be leather with contrasting stitching.
In terms of powertrain, the Jeep Compass gets a mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and a fully electric version. Starting with the details, the 48-volt mild-hybrid engine has a total output of 143 hp, while the plug-in hybrid model maxes out at 192 hp.
The Jeep Compass also gets three electric models: a front-wheel-drive EV with 210 bhp and a 74 kWh battery (range rated at 500 km WLTP), and a range-topping AWD version with 370 bhp and an estimated 650 km of WLTP range. The battery can be charged using a 160 kW DC fast charger from 20 percent to 80 percent in around 30 minutes.
