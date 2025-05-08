2025 Jeep Compass Unveiled: 5 Major Highlights

The 2025 Jeep Compass and its all-electric version have been officially unveiled for the European market, showcasing significant advancement in Jeep's compact SUV lineup. Although the initial launch is focused on Europe, global availability is expected in the coming years. This new generation features a rugged design, improved interiors, and a variety of powertrain options, including hybrid and fully electric variants.

2025 Jeep Compass: Powertrain

The 2025 Compass, designed for the European market, comes with several powertrain choices:

Mild-Hybrid: A 1.2-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 144.9 HP.

Plug-in Hybrid: A 1.6-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 195.2 HP.

All-Electric Version: Offered with two battery options, 73 kWh and 97 kWh both featuring front-wheel drive. Additionally, the 97 kWh variant comes with an All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) option.

The Compass EV is equipped for DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 20% to 80% in just 30 minutes using a 160 kW charger. It also includes a 22 kW AC home charger for convenience.

This electric model is built on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform, which strikes a favorable balance between performance and efficiency.

2025 Jeep Compass: Exterior Design

The 2025 Compass showcases a tougher and more angular look than its predecessor. Key design elements include- an illuminated seven-slat grille that is sleeker in design, rectangular LED headlights with vertical LED daytime running lights (DRLs), 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and noticeable body cladding over the wheel arches, LED taillights that have an illuminated 'Jeep' logo in the center., a larger boot space of 550 liters, which is 45 liters more than the previous model and more.

2025 Jeep Compass: Interior Features

The Compass features an upscale interior with:

An all-black cabin theme and a layered dashboard highlighted by a thick silver trim.

A 10.1-inch digital driver display and a 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Additional features such as a wireless phone charger, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with a memory function, and a powered tailgate.



2025 Jeep Compass: Safety

To enhance safety, the new Compass is equipped with level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera. Furthermore, it comes with vital safety features, including six airbags, hill descent control, a tire pressure monitoring system, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

2025 Jeep Compass: Availability

The 2025 Compass and Compass EV are set to launch in Europe first, but there's no official word on when they will arrive in India. However, they are expected to be available in India by 2026. Given the rising interest in hybrid and electric vehicles, Jeep's plans for these models could fit well with market demands.

The new third-generation Compass might give tougher competition to rivals such as the Hyundai Tucson, Tata Safari, Hector Plus, XUV 700, and its Stellantis sibling Citroen Aircross C5. In India, the current Jeep Compass is priced between Rs 18.99 Lakh and Rs 28.33 Lakh (ex-showroom).