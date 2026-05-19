Honda City Facelift Teased Ahead Of 22 May Launch- Details

The Honda City facelift is getting closer to its India debut, and the company has now shared an official teaser ahead of the May 22 launch. The teaser only reveals a slim LED light signature, but recent dealership sightings and leaked spy shots have already given a clearer look at the upcoming Honda City facelift. The updated sedan is expected to bring styling revisions, feature additions, and subtle cosmetic changes while continuing with the same powertrain setup.

Honda City Facelift: Exterior Updates

Recent spy shots suggest that the Honda City facelift will receive multiple design changes at the front. The sedan is expected to feature newly designed LED headlamps with integrated DRLs positioned at the upper section of the housing. One of the key highlights of the Honda City facelift is the connected lighting element that runs across the grille, giving the sedan a more premium and modern appearance.

The grille design appears sharper and more refined than the outgoing version, while the front bumper gets a completely fresh layout with a sportier look. Interestingly, the test model seen in the spy images did not feature fog lamps.

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From the side, the Honda City facelift largely retains the same silhouette as the current model. However, the sedan is expected to get newly designed black-finished alloy wheels, adding a slightly sporty touch to the overall styling. The alloy wheel size is likely to remain 16 inches.

Honda City Facelift Spy Shots

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At the rear, the Honda City facelift is expected to feature a revised bumper design with cleaner styling. The older C-shaped detailing has been removed, and the boot lid now appears to have a more noticeable integrated spoiler.

Honda City Facelift: Interior And Features

Inside the cabin, the Honda City facelift is expected to feature a larger infotainment touchscreen than the current 8-inch unit. Spy images indicate that the display could feature a more upright layout for a fresher dashboard design.

The Honda City facelift is also likely to offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Apart from these updates, the sedan is expected to continue with the familiar black-and-beige cabin theme, beige seat upholstery, ambient lighting, and the same steering wheel design as the current model.

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Honda City Facelift: Engine Details

Mechanically, the Honda City facelift is expected to continue with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Transmission choices are likely to include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic option.