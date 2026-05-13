Honda City Facelift Spied Ahead Of Official India Launch

Honda Cars India is preparing to launch the City Facelift in the Indian market. Before the official event, the premium sedan of the brand was spied without camouflage in India for the first time. The latest images of the car reveal its design details and give a clear look at the elements that were hidden until now. Before we dive into the details, it is worth noting that it is one of the major models of the brand and is currently on sale with the option of a hybrid powertrain.

Honda City Facelift: Design

The first change that grabs attention is in the front. To begin with, the City facelift now gets a new design for the LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. It is complemented by the presence of a new design for the grille and the brand's new H logo on the bonnet. With a new bumper, the car seems to have a wider stance and sharper design because of the angular inserts. All of these hint at an evolutionary update for the car.

Honda City Facelift Spy [Image Source- X (Akbar Merchant)]

Based on these pictures, the Honda City facelift seems to have a side profile very similar to the outgoing model. However, the design of the alloy wheels has been updated. Even though the rear end of the car is not fully visible, the tail lamp is expected to have a revised design and a fresh design for the rear bumper.

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Honda City Facelift: Interior

The Honda City Facelift is expected to get some major changes on the inside. For instance, the sedan is expected to have new upholstery, a bigger screen, and minor revisions in the layout. Furthermore, the car is expected to be loaded with features like a 360-degree camera, digital instrument cluster, connected car features, and more. On the safety front, it will continue to have six airbags, ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, auto high beam assist, and more.

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Honda City Facelift: Engine

The Honda City Facelift is expected to carry forward the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 121 hp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a CVT. It is also expected to get a hybrid powertrain version, following in the footsteps of the outgoing version.

Once launched, the Honda City Facelift will continue to compete against models like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus in the Indian market.