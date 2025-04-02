Honda Cars Domestic Sales Grow Despite Decline In Overall March Sales

Image For Representation
Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) recorded sales of 7,228 units in the domestic market and dispatched 4,656 units overseas in March 2025. All of this put together contributed to the Japanese brand registering total sales of 1,26,151 units in the fiscal year 2024-25. This represents a slight increase in numbers compared to 1,24,173 units sold in the previous fiscal year. Diving into the details, domestic sales in the year reached 65,925 units while exports increased to 60,226 units, representing a 60 per cent growth. This is the highest export volume in the brand's history.
Based on the announcement by the brand, the domestic sales stood at 7,071 units and exports at 6,860 units in March 2024. This translates to a 14.7 per cent decline in overall March sales.
Speaking about overall fiscal year sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "HCIL sales performance in FY'24-25 has been in line with the ongoing tough business environment. While on domestic front, the industry faced challenges in creating fresh demand from the market, which was also reflected in HCIL domestic sales, We recorded our highest ever export volumes led by strong export business of Elevate to Japan."
He added, "The recent launch of All-New Amaze has been well received from the market, strengthening our position in the family sedan segment." He further added, "While demand creation may still present challenges in the new fiscal year, we remain optimistic and believe our commitment to customer satisfaction will enable us to navigate the market effectively and continue driving positive results."
