Tata Curvv Dark Edition Reaches Dealership Ahead Of Launch

Image Source- MB Auto Car
Tata Motors launched the Curvv last year as its latest offering in the Indian market. The vehicle later received an update with a new Nitro Crimson paint scheme and is now expected to get another version soon. Expanding the range of Dark Edition models offered by the brand, the coupe-SUV is poised to have a blacked-out version. Before any official announcement, the vehicle has begun arriving at dealerships, and here's what we know about this special edition.
To begin with, the Tata Curvv Dark Edition comes with a glossy black paint scheme. At first glance, this seems to be the Atlas Black paint offered on the Nexon Dark Edition. To signify its unique nature, the coupe-SUV gets 'Dark' badges on the front fenders. Furthermore, the chrome elements have been replaced with blacked-out parts. To add to its uniqueness, the brand is offering rear window blinds with a version unlike any other variant of the coupe-SUV.
On the inside, the Dark Edition of the coupe-SUV comes with an all-black theme. This can be seen in the form of the black inserts seen on certain parts. Additionally, the coupe-SUV carries a long list of features, as it is based on the top of the range variant of the vehicle. To mention a few features, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, JBL sound system, Alexa voice commands, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, and more.
For safety, the vehicle will come equipped with multiple aurabags, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and a suite of Level 2 ADAS features. This list includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive steering assist, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and more.
Under the hood, the Tata Curvv Dark Edition will remain unchanged, with the options of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options for the vehicle include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCA.
