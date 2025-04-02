Citroen Basalt, Aircross, And C3 To Get Dark Editions: What To Expect?

Citroen Basalt, Aircross, And C3 Dark Editions teased
Citroen, the French automaker in India, is the latest to jump on the trend of offering blacked-out versions of its models. Initiating the process for its offerings in the country, the automaker is set to introduce the Dark Edition versions of the Basalt coupe-SUV, Aircross SUV, and C3 hatchback. Before the launch event, the brand teased the upcoming models, revealing minor details. We expect this new edition to bring interior and exterior aesthetic changes. Here's what we can expect from these upcoming models.
Starting with the exterior design, we can expect all the models to have a black paint scheme. To complement this rather mysterious appearance, the car will likely have dark accents all over its body, replacing the shiny chrome parts. Specifically, we can expect the blacked-out parts to replace the badges, grille, and alloy wheels. Furthermore, the brand might offer a smoked-out finish for the headlamps.
Also Read: Nissan Registers 35% YoY Growth; Magnite Held The Guard Well
Based on the teaser, the cabin of the cars will have black leatherette with contrast stitching replacing the plastic dashboard. The brand will also likely offer dark accents around the AC vents and certain other parts to go with the theme. Even with these changes, the list of features is expected to remain the same. Since the special edition will likely be based on the top-of-the-line variant, we can expect it to have a similar list of features.
Mechanically, the Dark Edition models of the Aircross, Basalt, and C3 are expected to have no changes. Each of these vehicles comes with either an 82 hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 110 hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with only the turbo version offering an automatic transmission. The Dark Edition versions will probably be available exclusively in the top Turbo variant.
Starting with the exterior design, we can expect all the models to have a black paint scheme. To complement this rather mysterious appearance, the car will likely have dark accents all over its body, replacing the shiny chrome parts. Specifically, we can expect the blacked-out parts to replace the badges, grille, and alloy wheels. Furthermore, the brand might offer a smoked-out finish for the headlamps.
Also Read: Nissan Registers 35% YoY Growth; Magnite Held The Guard Well
Based on the teaser, the cabin of the cars will have black leatherette with contrast stitching replacing the plastic dashboard. The brand will also likely offer dark accents around the AC vents and certain other parts to go with the theme. Even with these changes, the list of features is expected to remain the same. Since the special edition will likely be based on the top-of-the-line variant, we can expect it to have a similar list of features.
Mechanically, the Dark Edition models of the Aircross, Basalt, and C3 are expected to have no changes. Each of these vehicles comes with either an 82 hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 110 hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with only the turbo version offering an automatic transmission. The Dark Edition versions will probably be available exclusively in the top Turbo variant.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world