Holi 2026 Car Care Guide: Simple Tips Protect Your Paint From Colours

The festival of colours is here, and the cheerful burst of colours brings communities together across India. While it's a time to celebrate Holi, the festival's vibrant powders and water-based colours can leave lasting stains and damage on your car's exterior if not handled wisely. Many vehicle owners find themselves dealing with faded paint or stubborn marks after the celebrations, but with a few simple precautions, it's easy to avoid that headache.

Why Holi Colours Can Harm Your Car

Synthetic colours often contain chemicals, metal oxides and strong dyes that can react with car paint, especially when left on for long hours under the sun. Moisture, mixed with these pigments, accelerates corrosion on metal panels and dulls the clear coat that protects your paint. Even eco-friendly or natural colours can get trapped in crevices, making cleaning tedious. Even eco-friendly or natural colours can get trapped in crevices, making cleaning tedious.

Pre-Holi Preparation

The key to keeping your car safe starts before the first splash of colour. Applying a coat of car wax or paint sealant creates a protective barrier that helps colours wash off more easily. If possible, invest in a car cover or park the vehicle in a covered area during the celebrations. Spraying a thin layer of silicone-based polish on door handles, mirrors, and bumpers can also make a noticeable difference.

Post-Holi Cleaning Tips

Once the festivities end, resist the urge to scrub colours aggressively. Instead, rinse the vehicle with plain water to wash away loose powder and avoid scratching the paint. Use a mild car shampoo and a soft microfiber cloth for cleaning. Cleaning the underbody and wheel wells is equally crucial, as coloured water tends to accumulate there and may cause rust over time. Finishing off with a layer of polish will restore shine and offer protection for weeks after Holi.