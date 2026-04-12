Hero Xtreme 125R To TVS Apache RTR 160: 5 Most Affordable Bikes With Dual-Channel ABS

Dual-channel ABS has become a crucial motorcycle safety feature today. Effective on wet and dry roads alike, it prevents both wheels from locking during sudden braking, improving stability and rider confidence. Single-channel ABS only safeguards the front wheel, leaving the rear prone to lock-ups, a notable concern for riders who rely heavily on rear braking. Here's a list of the five most affordable motorcycles with dual-channel ABS.

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Hero Xtreme 125R

The Hero Xtreme 125R gets a top-of-the-line dual-channel ABS variant priced at Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable bikes in the country to offer this feature. Powering the Xtreme 125R is a 124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that delivers 11.5 hp and 10.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar N160

The second most affordable motorcycle in the Indian market with dual channel ABS is the Bajaj Pulsar N160. The Bajaj Pulsar 160 gets the dual-channel ABS starting at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). It is equipped with a 164 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, producing 15 hp at 8,750 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. The power is transferred to the wheel using a 5-speed gearbox.

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V

Powering the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V is a 159 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine to make it OBD-2B compliant. It is tuned to produce 15 hp of power at 8,750 rpm and 13.85 Nm at 7,000 rpm. This power is transferred to the wheel via a five-speed transmission. The dual-channel ABS variant of the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V is priced at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

After the Apache RTR 160 2V, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is positioned as the fourth most affordable bike with dual channel ABS. Available at a starting price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the dual channel ABS variant, the Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3 cc, oil-cooled, Twin Spark, 4-Valve FI DTS-i that churns out 16.69 hp at 9000 rpm and 14.6 Nm at 7250 rpm.

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Following up the list, the second TVS bike to make it to the list of the most affordable bikes with dual channel ABS is the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a 159.7 cc single-cylinder engine. The motorcycle offers two riding modes that modify peak performance figures. In Sport mode, the engine generates 17.6 hp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Meanwhile, in Urban and Rain modes, the output decreases to 15.6 hp at 8,650 rpm and 14.1 Nm at 7,250 rpm.