Planning An Upgrade From Your Entry-Level Sports Bike? Here Are The Budget Friendly Options

The Indian two-wheeler market continues to be a key driver for the automotive sector, with performance motorcycles becoming more accessible than ever. Today, stepping into the world of sporty bikes no longer demands a massive budget. In recent years, manufacturers have introduced a wide range of affordable yet well-engineered machines that deliver sharp handling, strong performance, and the right dynamics for beginners looking to explore spirited or even track riding. While entry-level options like the Yamaha R15, Gixxer SF250, and Duke 250 remain popular choices, there are also more powerful alternatives worth considering for enthusiasts seeking an extra punch.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has emerged as one of the most affordable and powerful bikes in the Indian market. The NS400Z uses a 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine delivering 39.4 hp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The prices of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z begin from Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Apache RTR 310

One of the most aggressive-looking bikes in the list of budget-friendly sporty bikes is the TVS Apache RTR 310, powered by a 312.12 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 35 hp at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,650 rpm. It is paired to a six-speed transmission and a bi-directional quickshifter. It is available at a starting price of Rs 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM 390 Duke

KTM has recently launched the 350cc version of the 390 Duke, priced at Rs 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Duke 390 is a 350cc engine capable of producing 41.5 hp and 33.5 Nm of torque.

Kawasaki Ninja 300

The Kawasaki Ninja has been one of the most popular nameplates globally, and the smallest bike under the Ninja banner is the Kawasaki Ninja 300, powered by a 296cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the motor continues to deliver 38.4 bhp and 26.1 Nm of peak torque. The prices of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 begin from Rs 3.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha R3

The Yamaha R3 received a price cut in October due to the revised tax structure, making it a more affordable performance-oriented bike. In the Indian market, the Yamaha R3 is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a 321cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, parallel-twin engine, producing 42 hp and 29.5 Nm, respectively.