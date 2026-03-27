GoMechanic Broadens Roadside Repair Network Across India

GoMechanic, an automotive service provider, has launched a nationwide network of roadside repair services to assist car owners during unexpected breakdowns. The company has deployed approximately 200 service bikes across major cities as part of Phase 1 of this expansion. This move aims to offer round-the-clock support and reduce vehicle downtime for drivers throughout the country.

The service bikes are operational in key urban areas, including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Amritsar, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. Trained mechanics on these bikes handle common issues such as flat tyres, battery jump-starts, and fuel delivery. The service operates 24x7 with multilingual support to cater to diverse customers.

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Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of GoMechanic, stated that the initiative focuses on providing timely help so drivers can resume their journeys without long delays. He emphasised that every car user in India needs reliable assistance, especially during unique travel challenges on the country's roads.

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Muskaan Kakkar, Co-Founder and COO, described the expansion as a step toward building trust among Indian car owners. She highlighted the commitment to trained professionals, broad coverage, and constant availability when it matters most.

Looking ahead, GoMechanic plans Phase 2 for the second half of 2026, which will add another 300 service bikes and extend services to additional major cities. This phased approach strengthens the company's position in the aftermarket segment, where quick response times remain a top priority for over 60 per cent of drivers facing emergencies.

The expansion comes at a time when India's roads handle millions of vehicles daily, increasing the demand for efficient breakdown services. With over 600 workshops already in place nationwide, the company continues to enhance its service ecosystem for car maintenance and repairs.