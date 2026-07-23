Force Urbania Deluxe Launched At Rs 28.7 Lakh; Gets Mercedes-derived Engine

Force Motors has launched the Urbania Deluxe in India at a price starting at Rs 28.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The new premium van replaces the outgoing Urbania and now serves as the company's standard offering in the premium shared mobility segment.

Premium Shared Mobility Focus

Force Motors says the Urbania was India's first fully ground-up modular monocoque van platform, and the new Deluxe version builds on that foundation with a stronger focus on comfort, performance and technology. The update is aimed at customers who need a practical people mover but also want a more refined travel experience for passengers.

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The Urbania Deluxe will be offered through Force Motors' dealer network across India in three wheelbases and eight seating layouts. These range from 9+D to 16+D configurations, giving fleet operators and transport businesses a wider choice depending on usage.

Engine And Driving Hardware

Power comes from a Mercedes-derived 2.6-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. In this tune, it produces 134 hp and 350 Nm of torque, offering a modest improvement over the outgoing model. For a van in this class, that should help with smoother highway performance and better drivability when carrying a full load of passengers.

Cabin And Features

Inside, the Urbania Deluxe gets leatherette seats, matching upholstery and wood-finish flooring, giving the cabin a more premium appearance than a typical commercial vehicle. A 9-inch, HD touchscreen takes care of infotainment and supports smartphone connectivity, online and offline navigation, a reverse camera, voice alerts and hands-free calling.

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Other additions include new 16-inch alloy wheels, a power-operated sliding footstep, an 8-speaker Digital Theatre System and illuminated USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports across all rows.

Safety

Safety is supported by a 3-point seat belt for every passenger, while the van is equipped with driver and co-driver airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Programme, Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brake-force Distribution and Engine Drag Torque Control.

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Force Motors is also backing the Urbania Deluxe with its Force Care package. This includes i-Pulse telematics, a five-year or 5 lakh km warranty, a three-year sensor warranty and three years of roadside assistance.