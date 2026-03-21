Ferrari Luce EV Acceleration Hits So Hard, They Called NASA For Help

High-end sports cars always have stories associated with their development. The most interesting ones are related to fine-tuning the performance of the car. The latest one stands out because Ferrari had to call in NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) for help. To add to the special things, it's for the Italian brand's first electric car, called Luce.

While the house of Maranello already promised that the electric car's performance will be on par with its ICE models, the story reinforces the claims. Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna revealed in an interview with Autocar India that the electric car's linear acceleration is too much to handle and is sometimes "disturbing our brain".

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Vigna also revealed that Ferrari worked with NASA during the development phase to understand the level of acceleration that is disturbing for people. He also said that too much acceleration is not a good thing.

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To add to driving pleasure, the car also adds excitement through "transversal acceleration," along with the sensations of braking, gear changes, and sound. Recent images of the Luce's interior reveal that it will include paddle shifters, which, unlike those found in some electric vehicles (EVs), will be used to modulate torque engagement rather than control brake regeneration.

Further focusing on the same, Ferrari plans to amplify the sounds produced by the electric motor in the Luce instead of attempting to replicate the noise of a traditional internal combustion engine.

Vigna also noted that the Luce is expected to offer a driving range of over 311 miles (500 km). While this range may not seem particularly impressive, he stressed that the vehicle is not designed for track performance, indicating that current battery technology may not support such capabilities.