Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled In India With 1035 HP Hybrid V8 Engine

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa was revealed in the global market in 2025, and the Maranello-based manufacturer has now unveiled the model in the Indian market. The car is not only the successor to the SF90 Stradale in the Italian marquee's lineup but also carries the legacy of the Testarossa name, which dates back to the 1950s in the company's history.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Powertrain

The new plug-in hybrid flagship features a twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three electric motors, delivering a total output of 1,035 hp. While the 849 Testarossa shares some components with the SF90, it has undergone significant updates, both internally and externally.

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The V8 engine benefits from new cylinder heads, exhaust manifolds, and turbochargers; it alone produces 819 hp, with an additional 217 hp generated by the electric motors. Two of the motors are positioned on the front axle, enabling torque vectoring up to 209 km/h, while the third motor, located between the engine and the transmission, continues to assist at higher speeds. The 7.45 kWh battery provides an electric-only range of up to 24.9 km, with power directed solely to the front wheels and a top speed limited to 128.7 km/h.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Speed

The performance of the new Testarossa surpasses that of the SF90 XX Stradale. This coupe can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.2 seconds and reach 200 kmph in 6.3 seconds, with a maximum speed exceeding 330 kmph. The Spider variant is slightly slower due to additional weight, but both versions come equipped with an eight-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox as standard.

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Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Design

Drawing inspiration from 1970s sports prototypes and aerodynamic principles, the design features sharp, geometric shapes and a modern cab-forward profile. Large side air intakes are integrated into the doors, while the double-tail design pays homage to the 512 S. The front showcases a horizontal bridge element reminiscent of 1980s Ferraris. Although it shares certain design elements with the SF90 and Daytona SP3, the 849 Testarossa distinctly stands out as a unique creation rather than just an updated version.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa: Interior

Inside, Ferrari has revamped the cabin, blending nostalgic elements with modern technology. The gear selector resembles a small gated manual shifter, and the steering wheel has been enhanced by replacing touch controls with physical buttons. A central sail divides the driver and passenger sections, each equipped with digital displays that present performance metrics and driving information. Buyers can choose between comfort-oriented or racing seats based on their preferences.