Ferrari Amalfi Spider Is A 640 HP Drop-Top Stunner With V8 Engine

Ferrari has introduced the drop-top version of Roma's successor, called Amalfi Spider, a convertible version of its 2+2-seater grand tourer. This drop-top model shares the core mechanical setup with the Amalfi coupe, delivering strong performance from its V8 powertrain. But it retains the two-door styling, maintaining its similarities with the muscular elegance of the Amalfi.

Powertrain and Performance

The Amalfi Spider features a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 640 hp and 760 Nm of torque. It pairs with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels, achieving 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed is rated at 320 kmph.

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Despite weighing 1,556kg, 86kg more than the coupe, the Spider matches its acceleration to 100 kmph but takes 9.4 seconds for 0-200 kmph, slightly slower by 0.4 seconds. Ferrari includes brake-by-wire technology for better control and an active rear spoiler that adds up to 110 kg of downforce at 250 kmph with minimal drag increase.

Design

A fabric roof, available in four colours, opens in 13.5 seconds and measures just 220 mm thick when stowed. This design preserves 172 litres of luggage space with the roof down and 255 litres when up, aided by wind deflectors on rear-seat backrests to reduce noise. The five-layer roof material matches the NVH levels of Ferrari's hardtops. Visually, the Spider mirrors the coupe but offers an exclusive Rosso Tramonto paint option. As per the brand, it creates a "shimmering effect".

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Interior and Technology

The cabin retains the 2+2 layout with a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, 8.8-inch passenger display, and 15.6-inch digital driver's screen. Highlights include a three-spoke steering wheel with physical controls, curved air vents, and an aluminium centre tunnel. It also gets haptic controls.

Features comprise wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, advanced driver assistance systems, adaptive cruise control, powered seats, climate control, and a wireless charger. Extensive personalisation options suit Ferrari buyers.