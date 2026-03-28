Electric Vehicle Owners Trolling Petrol Vehicle Users Is A New Social Media Trend: Videos

India's social media platforms have turned into a battleground of light-hearted banter, with electric vehicle (EV) owners mocking petrol and diesel vehicle users amid ongoing claims of a fuel shortage. Viral videos and reels show EV drivers cruising past long queues at petrol pumps, sparking a new trend that highlights the widening divide between EV adopters and traditional fuel users.

The trigger for this online frenzy stems from escalating tensions in West Asia, which sparked fears of petrol and diesel shortages. Petrol stations in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi reported massive queues as panicked drivers lined up with fuel cans. Government officials have repeatedly assured the public of sufficient fuel reserves, urging calm to avoid hoarding. Furthermore, oil companies in India have also assured that there is no shortage. Yet, the chaos persists, creating perfect fodder for social media creators.

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EV owners, spared from the fuel hunt, have seized the moment with humorous content. Instagram reels from creators like vk_vlogger1, and others feature EV riders zipping by pumps with smug grins, captions like "EV Owners be like due to Petrol issues" racking up millions of likes and shares.

One popular clip shows an EV user quipping, "Five minutes to charge and go, while they wait hours," capturing the schadenfreude perfectly. Hashtags such as #EVvsPetrol and #ElectricVehiclesIndia dominate feeds, amplifying the trend.

YouTube videos echo the sentiment, with channels interviewing EV owners who boast about hassle-free travel. One of the videos shared on the platform shows a rider advising others to switch to EVs for such scenarios. These clips blend comedy with subtle promotion, driving engagement across platforms.

While the trolling adds levity, experts caution against over-reliance on EVs during crises. Public charging stations could face overcrowding if panic shifts to electricity demand, especially since much of India's power comes from coal plants. EV users are advised to prioritise home charging and use apps for real-time station availability to prevent new bottlenecks.

This trend underscores India's accelerating EV shift, with sales rising amid fuel volatility. As the government pushes for greener mobility, such viral moments may accelerate adoption, turning crisis into opportunity. For now, social media remains abuzz with EV flexes, proving laughter truly fuels the internet.