Electric Cars Witness Massive Increase In Demand; Recording 77% Rise In Sales

India's electric vehicle (EV) market witnessed an unprecedented surge in 2025, marking a 77% year-on-year growth compared to 2024. According to the latest industry data, total EV sales jumped from 99,875 units in 2024 to 176,815 units in 2025, signaling a strong shift toward sustainable mobility.

Tata Motors continued its dominance in the EV space, selling 70,004 units in 2025. The brand's popular models like the Nexon EV and Tiago EV have been instrumental in achieving this feat, thanks to competitive pricing and an expanding charging infrastructure.

While Tata retained the top spot, JSW MG secured second place with 51,387 units, recording a 135% growth over the previous year. The Windsor EV was already doing well for the automaker, but the addition of a larger battery pack with the Pro variants has further added to the Windsor's demand.

The biggest surprise, however, came from Mahindra, which posted a staggering 370% growth, selling 33,513 units in 2025. Mahindra's aggressive push with models like the XUV400 and upcoming Born Electric range has clearly paid off, positioning the brand as a strong challenger in the EV race.

Hyundai and BYD also contributed to the growing EV ecosystem, with 6,726 units and 5,402 units, respectively. Hyundai's Kona EV and BYD's Atto 3 continue to attract niche buyers, though their volumes remain significantly lower compared to domestic leaders.