Diwali 2025: Kia Syros, Sonet, Seltos Get Benefits Up To Rs 1.60 Lakh

The festive season has kicked off, and leading car manufacturers are actively working to boost their sales figures. With the newly revised GST structure, prices of mass-market vehicles have seen a noticeable drop. Adding to the momentum, brands are rolling out festive offers, making it an ideal time for buyers to bring home their preferred car. Joining the celebration, Kia has announced benefits of up to Rs 1.60 lakh on its popular lineup, which includes models like the Syros, Sonet, Seltos, and others.

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet gets total benefits of up to Rs 1,02,700 under the Diwali offer. The prices of the Sonet begin from Rs 7,30,138 (ex-showroom).

Kia Syros

The Kia Syros gets a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine, which is tuned to produce 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. It will also get the option of a 1.5-liter diesel engine, which puts out 113 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Under the festival season offer, prospective customers can avail the benefits of up to Rs 1,60,400 on the Kia Syros. The prices of the Syros begin from Rs 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos, the Hyundai Creta rival, has become more promising with the festival season offer that extends benefits of up to Rs 1.47 lakh on its purchase. The prices of the Kia Seltos begin from Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens

The Kia Carens SUV gets benefits of up to Rs 83,200 under the festive offer. It is tagged at a starting price of Rs 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Carens Clavis

The recently launched Kia Carens Clavis is available at a starting price of Rs 11.18 lakh (ex-showroom). However, with the festive benefits of up to Rs 1,41,800, the SUV becomes slightly more affordable.