Delhi Police Uses Dhurandhar 2's Viral Rakesh Bedi Meme To Promote Road Safety

Delhi Police has tapped into the massive popularity of filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 by using a viral Rakesh Bedi meme to drive home a serious road safety message. The force has adapted a widely quoted dialogue from Bedi's character Jameel Jamali to create a light-hearted yet pointed reminder about wearing helmets.

In a recent social media post, Delhi Police shared a cartoon-style creative featuring a caricature of Jameel Jamali holding a black helmet. The visual is accompanied by the tweaked line, "Bachcha hai tu mera, ye le helmet pehan," a playful spin on the character's popular dialogue from Dhurandhar 2.

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The caption extends the punchline with the message, "Helmet pehnega tabhi syana banega mera bachcha," reinforcing the importance of wearing protective gear while riding two-wheelers. The post has been shared across platforms, including Instagram and X, allowing the campaign to reach a young, meme-savvy audience.

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The creative has quickly gone viral, with users praising the police for combining humour and awareness in a way that feels current and relatable. Many comments highlight how the meme makes the safety advisory more memorable than a conventional warning. One of the social media users commented on the post saying, "Delhi Police always on Top."

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Rakesh Bedi's portrayal of Jameel Jamali, a cunning, fox-like Pakistani politician in the Dhurandhar films, has evolved into a pop culture phenomenon with a strong recall value among viewers. Dhurandhar 2 itself is riding a strong wave at the box office, which has further amplified the visibility of any content linked to its characters and dialogues.

This is not the first time Delhi Police has leaned on films, web series and trending memes to communicate on public safety. The department has repeatedly used such formats to speak directly to younger citizens, particularly on issues like traffic rules and helmet compliance.