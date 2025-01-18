BYD Sealion 7 Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

BYD has unveiled the Sealion 7 at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The brand has also started taking bookings for the SUV for a token amount of Rs 70,000. However, the automaker refrained from announcing the prices of the electric SUV. Once launched, it will be the fourth electric vehicle of the brand in the Indian market following the eMax 7, Atto 3, and Seal.

The BYD Sealion 7 has a front fascia that is reminiscent of the Seal sedan sold in the country. It comes with a sleek design for the headlamp and a unique design for the front bumper which seems to be aerodynamic. Along with this, the SUV gets a few contours on the bonnet. All of this is complemented by a unique design of alloy wheels housed in flared-out wheel arches.



Also Read: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Skoda Octavia vRS Showcased

The brand has added tons of features to the BYD Sealion 7. The list includes elements like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment cluster, two-zone automatic climate control, a suite of ADAS features, 12-speaker audio system, and a panoramic sunroof.

Under the skin, the BYD Sealion 7 hides an 82.56 kWh battery pack. The brand is offering two variants in the Indian market: RWD and AWD. The RWD comes with a single electric motor which produces 308 hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the AWD electric SUV features 523 hp of power and 690 Nm of peak torque. The RWD version is claimed to offer a range of 567 km on a single charge, while the AWD version returns a slightly lesser range of 542 km.