Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Skoda Octavia vRS Showcased

Skoda Octavia vRS comes with 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine
Skoda India has showcased multiple products at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Some of these products have been picked out from its international lineup while others are to be launched in the country in future. Among these, is the Octavia vRS. Designed for performance, the sedan has evolved through various generations before making it to India in its current state.
The Skoda Octavia vRS comes with the signature design of the brand showcasing the butterfly grille. It gets a new design for the headlights and bumper which showcases the fourth-generation facelift model. It gets LED matrix beam headlights with new LED tail lights. It also gets some blacked-out accents. The side profile of the SUV highlights its 18-inch alloy wheels, while the rear end gets a new bumper.
The interiors of the car have also been revised with a new steering wheel. It gets a new layout with multiple highlights. For instance, it comes equipped with a 13-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, new sound, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and more.
Powerign the Skoda Octavia vRS is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which produces 261 hp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The power unit is paired with a 7-speed DCT. This power can be used to launch the car from 0-100 kmph in 6.4 seconds. The top-speed is limited at 250 kmph.
