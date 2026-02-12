BYD Atto 3 Evo Revealed With Larger Battery, 510 Km Range

BYD has officially revealed the Atto 3 Evo, nearly a year after its refreshed exterior was first shown in February 2025. The latest version introduces significant mechanical and technical upgrades, making it more competitive in the global EV market.

The most notable change is the larger 74.8 kWh battery pack, replacing the earlier 60.5 kWh unit. This upgrade boosts the WLTP-certified driving range to 510 km, up from 418 km. The standard rear-wheel-drive Evo variant produces 313 hp and 380 Nm, a substantial increase over the outgoing front-wheel-drive model. As a result, acceleration improves, with the 0-100 km/h sprint now claimed at 5.5 seconds, while top speed is rated at 180 km/h.

For those seeking more performance, BYD has introduced an all-wheel-drive Evo version. Using the same battery, this variant delivers 449 hp and 560 Nm, enabling a blistering 0-100 km/h time of just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h. The trade-off is a slightly reduced WLTP range of 470 km.

Another major advancement is the switch from a 400V to an 800V electrical architecture. This allows faster charging, with peak rates rising from 88 kW to 220 kW. Despite the larger battery, charging times have improved: the Evo now takes 25 minutes to go from 10 to 80 percent, compared to 29 minutes previously for 30 to 80 percent. The battery also supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, enabling external devices to be powered at up to 3 kW.

Inside, the Atto 3 Evo retains its familiar cabin layout but introduces several modern upgrades. A new 8.8-inch digital driver display sits ahead of the steering wheel, while the centre is dominated by a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen that now integrates Google services for smoother connectivity. The gear selector has been shifted to the steering column, freeing up space in the middle console and giving the cabin a cleaner, more open feel. Higher trims add premium touches such as a head-up display and heated rear seats, enhancing comfort for passengers.

Dimensionally, the Atto 3 Evo retains the same footprint but benefits from BYD's e-Platform 3.0, which optimises space. Boot capacity has grown to 490 litres, expandable to 1,360 litres with the rear seats folded, while a new 101-litre frunk adds extra practicality. The SUV also gains towing capability of up to 1,500 kg, further enhancing its versatility.