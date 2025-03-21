Hyundai Creta Electric Gets These Features, But BYD Atto 3 Misses Out

The Hyundai Creta Electric and the BYD Atto 3 are two of the most notable electric SUVs in India, each with its own distinct feature set. The Hyundai Creta Electric is priced at Rs 17.99-24.37 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BYD Atto 3 is available from a starting price of Rs 24.99 lakh-33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Although both EV models address the increasing demand for eco-friendly mobility, the Hyundai Creta Electric has many standout features over its Chinese rival.

Bigger Digital Driver's Display

The bigger digital driver's display of the Hyundai Creta Electric has several benefits including-

Improved Readability: The wide 10.25-inch display of the Creta Electric supports bigger fonts and sharper graphics, minimizing driver fatigue and improving overall user experience.

Concise Information: With additional screen space, the Creta Electric is able to show a number of data points at one time, like navigation directions with speed and battery levels, reducing the necessity to switch screens.

Blind-Spot View Monitor

The Creta Electric and BYD Atto 3 both come equipped with a 360-degree camera, but when it comes to advanced features the Creta Electric comes equipped with a Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) while the BYD Atto 3 comes with a Blind-Spot Detection (BSD).

Both BVM and BSD features are designed to reduce blind spot risks, but Hyundai Creta Electric offers a better feature as the Creta Electric's BVM provides real-time blind spot video images on the instrument cluster, giving the driver an unobstructed view of the nearby lane. On the other hand, the Atto 3's BSD uses sensor-based warnings without visual feedback.

With better driver engagement, BVM's real-time feed enables drivers to visually verify the presence of other cars or objects in blind spots, enabling them to make decisions accordingly, while the BSD feature of the Atto 3 forces drivers to read warning signals and check blind spots manually.

Memory Function For Front Powered Seats

Both electric SUVs also feature electrically adjustable front-row seats. The top-end model of Creta Electric offers an 8-way adjustment for both the driver and front passenger, while Atto 3 has a 6-way adjustment for the driver and a 4-way adjustment for the front passenger. The Creta Electric's powered driver seat also has a memory function that remembers adjustments and brings them back with a press of a button.

Electric Boss Mode

The addition of the Powered Passenger Seat Walk-in feature in the Hyundai Creta Electric provides a number of benefits over the BYD Atto 3 -

Improved Rear Passenger Comfort: Rear-seat passengers in the Creta Electric can electronically adjust the front passenger seat, providing a more comfortable and personalized seating position.

Luxury Experience: The "electric Boss mode" is generally found in premium luxury cars. Its inclusion in the Creta Electric gives the car a prestige feel, with premium features at an affordable price.

The "electric Boss mode" is generally found in premium luxury cars. Its inclusion in the Creta Electric gives the car a prestige feel, with premium features at an affordable price. Convenience: The rear passengers' capability to adjust the front seat position independently without human intervention provides an added convenience, especially in situations where the front seat is vacant or when fitting different passenger requirements.

Rear Window Sunshade

The availability of integrated rear window sunshades in the Hyundai Creta Electric offers a number of benefits -