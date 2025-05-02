Hyundai Creta Tops Chart For April'25 Sales With 17,016 SUVs Sold

With Indians drooling over SUVs with a head-over-heels attitude, the Hyundai Creta has once again emerged as the highest-selling model in the Indian Automobile industry for the second consecutive month. The Hyundai Creta recorded sales of 17,016 units in April 2025, with a year-on-year growth of 10.2% (compared to April 2024). The SUV also maintained its leadership as India's best-selling SUV from January - April 2025, with a cumulative sale of 69,914 units.

The chartbusting performance of Creta has helped SUV contribution to HMIL's domestic sales to all time high of 70.9% in April 2025. This underscores the growing consumer preference for Hyundai's SUV lineup, led by Creta and well supported by other models like Venue, Exter, Alcazar and Tucson.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said: "Hyundai Creta's continued dominance in the Indian market is a reflection of the trust and love that Indian customers have placed in the brand. Being the best-selling car across all segments for two months in a row and the top-selling SUV in the industry for the first four months of 2025 cumulatively is a proud achievement for all of us at HMIL."

He added, "Hyundai Creta represents our unrelenting pursuit of excellence, offering customers a perfect blend of style, safety, innovation and performance. The addition of the electric powertrain has further strengthened the brand Creta and it is now not just a leader in the SUV segment, but also a key enabler in India's electric mobility journey".