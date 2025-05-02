New Honda Amaze Of No Help! Carmaker Reports 55 Pc YoY Sales Drop In April'25

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), registered total sales of 4,871 units in April'25. Domestic sales of the company stood at 3,360 units and exports at 1,511 units. In comparison to the same month last year, this is a drop of 55.18 per cent. The Japanese automaker sold 10,867 cars in April last year. The company has recently launched the updated avatar its one of its best-selling products - Amaze. While a new product always adds more meat to the matter, Honda's dwindling sales talk otherwise.

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "In view of the prevailing market conditions and subdued consumer sentiment, we have strategically moderated the dispatches in the month of April to maintain optimal inventory level across our network, ensuring operational efficiency and preparing for demand fluctuations without burdening the dealers."

He further added, "We are introducing certain grades of Elevate at attractive new price point along with other benefits in the month of May ensuring greater value for our customers."

Honda Elevate: New Variants Coming Soon

The Elevate is currently bringing volumes to the auto marque, as it was the second best-selling model after the Amaze in the month of March 2025. Therefore, Honda is keen on rejigging the variant line-up of the compact SUV with the introduction of new variants.