MG Windsor EV Pro vs Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Spec Comparison

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV
India's electric vehicle (EV) market is expanding quickly, with manufacturers releasing models designed to fulfill diverse consumer demands. Among the key players in the mid-size SUV category are the MG Windsor EV Pro, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Tata Curvv EV. This article presents a thorough comparison of these three vehicles, highlighting their powertrains, pricing, features, range, and charging times.
The Tata Curvv EV emphasizes safety with six airbags, Electronic Parking Brake, and Electronic Stability Control. It features Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, and parking sensors. Additional safety includes a Tire Pressure Monitoring System, all-disc brakes, hill-start assist, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.
The Tata Curvv EV can be charged in about 7.9 hours with a 7.2kW AC Wall Box Charger (6.5 hours for the 45kWh variant). For faster charging, a 70kW DC Fast Charger takes just 40 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%, with the same time for the 45kWh variant using a 60kW charger.
PowertrainMG Windsor EV Pro offers a large battery pack option of 52.9 kWh, delivering 134 HP and 200 Nm of instant torque. On the contrary, Hyundai Creta Electric offers two battery pack options: 42 kWh delivering 133.1 HP and 200 Nm torque, and 51.4 kWh delivering 168.6 HP and 200 Nm torque. Similarly, the Tata Curvv EV offers two battery pack options: 45 kWh delivering 147.9 HP and 215 Nm torque, and 55 kWh delivering 164.7 HP and 215 Nm torque.
RangeMG Windsor EV Pro offers a certified range of 449 km. Meanwhile, Hyundai Creta Electric offers 390 km of range for a 42 kWh and 473 km of range for a 51.4 kWh battery pack. At the same time, Tata Curvv EV offers 430 km of range for a 45 kWh battery pack and 502 km of range for a 55 kWh battery pack.
SafetyThe Windsor Pro features Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with 12 safety features, including Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Forward Collision Warning. It provides three levels of warnings (audio, visual, and haptic) to ensure occupant safety.
The Creta Electric offers safety with 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and all-disc brakes. It includes ISOFIX anchors, a burglar alarm, a rear defogger, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
Charging TimeThe Windsor EV Pro features a 7.4 kWh AC charger that takes around 9.5 hours to completely recharge the battery. It also offers 60 kW DC fast charging, enabling a charge from 20% to 80% in just 50 minutes.
The Hyundai Creta Electric features an 11 kW AC fast charger, fully charging the car in 4 hours and 50 minutes. DC fast charging takes approximately 58 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%
PriceThe MG Windsor EV Pro is introduced for Rs 17.49 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 8,000 bookings. There is also a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, starting at Rs 12.49 Lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Creta Electric is priced between Rs 17.99 Lakh-Rs 24.37 Lakh (ex-showroom) and the Tata Curvv EV is priced between Rs 17.49 Lakh-Rs 21.99 Lakh (ex-showroom).
