2025 BYD Seal, Atto 3 Launched In India; Check Prices, Features

BYD has now launched the 2025 models of the Seal electric sedan and the Atto 3 electric SUV in India. With this version, the EV manufacturer has updated a few features in both the cars. The announcement regarding the updates was made today, which marks the one-year anniversary of BYD in India. Read along to know the details regarding the 2025 BYD Seal and the Atto 3.



2025 BYD Seal: Updates

BYD has brought a few updates to the Seal electric sedan. It now gets a standard power sunshade, upgraded AC system with enhanced purification, silver plated dimming canopy, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The other features updated in the BYD Seal include- DiSus-C intelligent damping system for the Performance variant. This tech enables Seal to adjust the suspensions depending on the real-time driving conditions. The other variant, that is the Seal Premium, gets Frequency Selective Dampers.

2025 BYD Seal: Battery, Range And Variants

The BYD Seal electric sedan has three variants available in the Indian market, which includes- Seal Dynamic, Seal Premium and the Seal Performance.



The price of the BYD Seal is yet to be announced

The BYD Seal Dynamic has a 61.44 kWh battery that offers an ARAI range of 510 km. The Premium and the Performance variants have 82.56 kW battery pack which claims to deliver a range of 650 km and 580 km, respectively.

2025 BYD Atto 3: Updates

The BYD Atto 3 updated feature list includes- an all black interior, ventilated front seats, and an upgraded Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) low-voltage battery. BYD claims that the new battery has five times better self discharge consumption, and a lifespan of 15 years.



2025 BYD Atto 3 gets an all black interior, as an upgrade

2025 BYD Atto 3: Battery, Range And Variants

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has three variants, namely- Dynamic, Premium and Superior. The BYD Atto 3 Dynamic has a 49.92 kWh battery, which has an ARAI range of 468 kms. The BYD Atto 3 Premium and Superior variants have 60.48 kWh battery pack with an ARAI claimed range of 580 km.

2025 BYD Seal And Atto 3: Booking, Prices

BYD has opened the booking window for the 2025 Seal and the Atto 3. However, the brand has not yet announced the prices of the Seal sedan, and is available for booking at a token amount of Rs 1.25 lakh.

As part of BYD's first anniversary in India, the brand has claimed to offer the 2025 BYD Atto 3 at the price of the 2024 models, for the first 3,000 customers. The current starting price of the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom).