BMW Group Takes Full Control Of Alpina As Standalone Luxury Brand

BMW has officially taken full control of Alpina from 1 January 2026, integrating it as a standalone brand within the BMW Group alongside BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce. For enthusiasts, the move feels akin to a factory team embracing a respected privateer, formalizing a long-standing partnership. Alpina has always been closely tied to BMW, much like a race-tuned engine built on a familiar block. With trademark rights transferred from the Bovensiepen family, the brand enters a new chapter that emphasizes continuity, with BMW now formally backing a name it has shared DNA with for decades.

Alpina traces its origins back to January 1965, when Burkard Bovensiepen established the brand. BMW formally acquired Alpina in 2022, but a special agreement with the Bovensiepen family allowed the company to function independently for a transitional period. That arrangement concluded in December 2025, marking the end of Alpina's standalone operations. The brand's last independently developed model was introduced in 2025, closing a significant chapter in its history before being fully integrated under BMW's umbrella for the future.

Now operating as BMW Alpina, the brand distinguishes itself from BMW's M division by prioritizing a balance of performance, comfort, and clarity in driving feel. Rather than pursuing the outright track-focused goals of M cars, Alpina continues to emphasize precision tuning, bespoke specifications, and carefully chosen materials, similar to preparing a touring bike for endurance rather than sprint racing. Alongside this philosophy, BMW Alpina has unveiled a new wordmark, inspired by a 1970s asymmetrical logo, which will feature prominently at the rear of future models, linking heritage with modern identity.

BMW Alpina's design direction will be guided by Max Missoni, who previously worked with Polestar. Development activities remain centred at the Buchloe facility, where limited-series models are currently being evaluated. Specific details regarding upcoming products and launch schedules are expected to be shared at a later stage, as BMW Alpina transitions into its new phase under the BMW Group while retaining its distinctive character.