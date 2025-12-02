Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport To Charge Vehicles Overstaying In Pick Up Zone

Kempegowda International Airport will levy an entry fee on vehicles that overstay the eight-minute free limit in the arrival pick-up area from December 8. The airport's operator, BIAL, on Tuesday announced that it is introducing enhanced pick-up measures to streamline passenger movement, reduce congestion and improve safety.

"Bangalore International Airport Ltd is introducing a lane segregation system to enforce discipline, prevent unauthorised parking and reduce dwell times. This will ease kerbside congestion and deter misuse of the pick-up zone in front of the terminals," a statement said.

Under the new lane segregation system, entry to the designated arrival pick-up zones in T1 and T2 will be free for all private cars (white-board vehicles). However, charges will apply for misuse or overstaying beyond the prescribed time limits, it said.

"The airport will give eight minutes (much higher than international standards) of free use of the zone for all users, beyond which there will be a charge of Rs 150 for overstays from 8-13 minutes and Rs 300 for 13-18 minutes. Any vehicle overstaying beyond 18 minutes will be towed to the nearest police station, and applicable fines and towing charges will be levied," it stated.

BIAL said that all commercial vehicles, including yellow-board taxis and electric cabs, are required to wait for passengers only at designated parking zones.

"To facilitate a seamless pick-up experience, the first 10 minutes of parking will be complimentary. Commercial vehicles arriving at Terminal 1 should proceed to the P4 and P3 parking zones, while those serving Terminal 2 are directed to the P2 parking zone," it said.

Speaking on the initiative, Hari Marar, MD and CEO of BIAL, said that with passenger traffic continuing to rise, especially during the travel season, it is essential to maintain discipline at pick-up zones—not as enforcement, but as a way to protect travellers, ensure orderly movement and strengthen trust in the system.

"When passengers and cab operators follow the designated process, the experience becomes quicker, safer and more convenient for everyone involved. We look forward to the support of all stakeholders in making the airport experience seamless and well organised," he added.

BIAL said it has recently observed an increase in unauthorised halts, roadside pick-ups and vehicles waiting outside arrival gates and exit ramps, leading to crowding and avoidable delays, while also posing safety risks and disrupting traffic flow.

"To ensure a smoother and passenger-friendly experience, travellers and cab operators are encouraged to use only designated pick-up points and authorised aggregators such as Airport Taxi, Uber, Ola, Quick Ride, OHM electric cabs and WTI cabs," it said.

Any deviation—including halting in unauthorised areas, blocking lanes or overstaying beyond the permitted waiting duration—will attract fines applicable to both cab operators and individuals found in violation, it added.

