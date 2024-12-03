Audi Q3, A4, And More To Get Expensive In India By Up To 3 Percent From Jan 2025

The price hike from Audi will be effective from January 1, 2025

Luxury carmaker Audi on Monday said it will hike prices of its entire model range by up to 3 per cent from January next year, to offset the impact of rising input and transportation costs.

The price hike will be effective from January 1, 2025, the German automaker said in a statement.

"This correction is essential for the company and our dealer partners to ensure sustainable growth. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our valued customers," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

Audi India sells a range of models including A4, A6, Q3, Q5 and Q7 among others.

BMW India has also announced price increase of its entire car range by up to 3 per cent from January, 2025.

Earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz India had announced to hike prices of its vehicles in India by up to 3 per cent from next month.

