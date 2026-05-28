2026 Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Launched In India: Check Price, Features, Range, And More

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle has launched the 2026 Tiago and Tiago EV in the Indian market. The hatchback has been launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the electric counterpart comes at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price for Tiago EV with BaaS is Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) with Rs 2.6 per km. Meanwhile, the iCNG version of the car comes at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This iteration brings major updates over the outgoing model, with significant changes in design, interior, and the feature list. All of these revisions are aimed at improving its position against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS in the Indian market.

2026 Tata Tiago, Tiago EV: Design

The Tata Tiago has undergone a significant design overhaul, featuring a new LED headlamp design with eyebrow-style DRLs in the headlight casing. This update enhances the car's sharper appearance. The inclusion of a black panel at the center adds to its appeal. All of this comes with a new design for the bumper.

The hatchback's side profile remains unchanged, retaining a similar shape and door handles that pull open. However, it now gets a fresh design for the alloy wheels. The rear of the hatchback receives a new look for the LED taillights, which have a design with vertical lines.

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The rear end also gets a fresh look with taillights that appear to be connected and the brand's logo positioned in the center. Additionally, the back features a wiper, the "Tiago" name on the tailgate, and an updated bumper design that includes vertical reflectors.

On the other hand, the Tata Tiago EV reflects a design similar to its ICE version. However, the black panel on the electric model is substituted with a panel that matches the body color. It also has an aerodynamic design for the alloy wheels and unique badges indicating its electric powertrain.

2026 Tata Tiago, Tiago EV: Colours

The Tata Tiago facelift now comes with colours like Varanasi Vibrance, Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Daytona Grey. The colour options remain the same for the electric counterpart, with Dehradun Dew as the extra colour option.

2026 Tata Tiago: Price

SMART PURE PURE+ PURE + A CREATIVE CREATIVE+ PETROL MT 4.69L 5.49L 5.99L 6.49L 6.99L 7.29L CNG MT 5.79L 6.49L 6.99L 7.49L 7.99L

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2026 Tata Tiago: Interior

Tata has transformed the interior of the Tiago with the 2026 facelift. While it still features a black-and-light grey color scheme, the dashboard adopts a more upright layout and includes a new standalone display for the driver. Furthermore, it offers a slightly revised 2-spoke steering wheel adorned with a lit Tata logo.

The 10.25-inch infotainment system is now a floating screen on the Tiago. The 'TIAGO' emblem located in the center of the dashboard has been moved lower to the climate control panel, which keeps the recognizable rotary knobs and toggle switches with a clear appearance. This assembly is positioned on a black panel.

2026 Tata Tiago: Features

The list of features on the 2026 Tata Tiago now includes a dual wireless charger, 360-degree camera, bilnd-spot monitor, rear AC vents, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, paddle shifters with an AMT gearbox, and auto headlampsand more. For safety the car gets six standard airbags, electronic stability program, hill-hold control, improve chassis, and more. All of this contributes to the car having a four-star GNCAP safety rating. The list also adds features like auto demist and high-beam alert in the electric powertrain version.

2026 Tata Tiago: Engine

The 2026 Tata Tiago continues with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 86 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a CNG option, which puts out 75 hp of power and 96 Nm torque with dual-cylinder tech. Both of these units are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed automated manual transmission. This is the first time in the segment for a CNG car to have an AMT gearbox.

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Range, Battery

The Tata Tiago EV comes with two battery pack options: 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery pack. With this, it is claimed to offer a usable range of between 205 km and 215 km on a single charge, while MIDC range stands at 285 km. The brand also claims that it can add up to 100 km of range in 18 minutes of charging. Charging options inlcudel a 3.3 kW portable charger, 7.2 kW home charger, and 30 kW DC fast charging.